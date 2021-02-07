Malibu Woolsey Fire Rebuild #20 Complete

From the City of Malibu

Gregory H. Cline and Diane Everett received their Certificate of Occupancy from the City on January 27, 2021 and they can now move in to their home on Harvester Rd. This is Malibu’s 20th WoolseyFire rebuild. Thank you for your patience!

Any Malibu homeowner who needs help with any aspect of their rebuild is urged to contact City Hall at (310) 456-2489 or ashah@malibucity.org, the staff is eager to help you! The Fire Rebuild team is available for complimentary one-on-one consultations about any fire rebuild project, in person at City Hall (with COVID-19 safety precautions) or by phone. For ideas about how to get started with your project, as well as numerous handouts, forms and resources, visit the Rebuild Page: www.MalibuRebuilds.org.