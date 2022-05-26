Man Arrested After Trove of Molotov Cocktails Found in Santa Monica Mountains

Maksim Klimenko in custody following May 21 discovery of eight Molotov cocktails

By Sam Catanzaro

A man has been arrested for placing a trove Molotov cocktails in the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on May 21 a California State Park Ranger working the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area was approached by an individual who discovered eight Molotov cocktail devices in a wooded area next to a trail. The Ranger located the devices and notified the LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson Section.

The LAPD personnel responded to the scene and recovered the eight devices and gasoline containers, officials said.

According to police, the LAPD Major Crimes Division was notified of the devices and assumed the investigation.

Evidence at the scene lead to the identification of a suspect, Maksim Klimenko, a 34-year-old Los Angeles resident.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing this case for filing consideration.