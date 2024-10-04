Man Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Santa Monica Garage

The Victim Was Able to Step Back and Avoid Being Stabbed

A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after attempting to stab a resident in a garage on the 3000 block of 2nd Street, according to Santa Monica Police.

Officers responded to a call about an assault in a sub-garage on the 200 block of Marine Street. The victim reported that the suspect had been leaning against the entry gate to the victim’s garage when the gate was remotely opened, causing the suspect to stumble. The suspect then followed the victim’s car into the garage and confronted the victim with a knife.

The victim was able to step back and avoid being stabbed. Officers later detained the suspect at Main Street and Marine Street, where he was positively identified by the victim.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.