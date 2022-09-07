Man Punches and Beats Security Guard in Dispute Involving Coffee Cup

August 24 incident results in security guard being punched in face, beat with metal rod

A man in Pacific Palisades recently punched a security guard in the face and hit him with a metal rod after claiming the security guard’s coffee cup damaged the paint on his car.

According to the Los Angles Police Department (LAPD), the incident was reported on August 24 on the 17000 block of Castellammare Drive.

The suspect approached the victim, a security guard at a construction site, and blamed him for leaving a coffee cup on his car, claiming the cup damaged the paint job.

According to the LAPD, the suspect then punched the security guard in the face fice times before proceeding to hit him with a metal pipe on the head.

According to the LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin, ”The Suspect is known but the information is not released on identity. I do not know if charges will be filed. That’s up to the courts and Victim if they wish to proceed with filing.”

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.