Man Sues Famous Marina del Rey Bar for Alleged Assault

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages

By Zach Armstrong

A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del Rey after allegedly being assaulted by a security guard last year, an incident that has resulted in continuous medical treatment.

Los Angeles County resident Brandon Stone asserts that a pub guard attacked him without provocation around Midnight on Dec. 20. The suit states that, while Stone has a hazy memory of the events “leading to or during the incident”, he recalls waking up on the ground following the alleged event.

Stone says that he continues to need medical treatment for his injuries, which include a nasal fracture, lacerations, a concussion, a left thumb injury and a laceration over his right eyebrow, requiring 8 sutures.

“Plaintiff is informed and believes … Defendants Brennan’s and [the security guard] failed to maintain a safe environment and negligently hired, supervised, and retained [the guard], contributing to the incident and resulting injuries.” the suit states.

Stone is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

A representative from Brennan’s did not immediately respond to request for comment.

For decades, Brennan’s has been widely-known for its bi-weekly turtle racing.

“In 1975, then-owner Ab Lawrence brought ‘the world’s stupidest sport’ to Marina del Rey as a lark, hoping that he could attract a few people for a couple of weeks. But the turtles knew how to draw a crowd, so the races kept going.” its website states.

All proceeds from the races also go to charity. As much as $30,000 per year is raised and donated to “good causes” thanks to the popular competitions, a representative previously told Mirror Media Group.