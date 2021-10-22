Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing

By Dolores Quintana

LA Metro has received a report looking into a goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing during the next 10 years on Metro owned land. 

This joint development could be achieved by building these affordable units on already owned parcels of land that Metro plans to develop while expanding the current Los Angeles transit system of Metro buses and trains according to Urbanize

Half of these new homes would be available as rentals at a below market rate. The already existing homes and apartments, about 2,220, that have already been built on Metro lands are part of this quota. About 800 of these units are set aside as income restricted units. As of now, planned construction and those units currently under construction, if they come to fruition, would result in 4,600 units on Metro lands with more than 1,700 units that would have rents in the affordable housing range. 

Four months ago, the Metro board agreed upon a joint development policy to facilitate the best use of Metro property to assist with the housing crisis in Los Angeles. Some of the most relevant points of this policy are:

Projects will be prioritized where the need for housing is the highest and the greatest benefit may be realized the fastest.

To address neighborhood concerns around gentrification and displacement, Metro will use local income and rent data to help set rents for income-restricted units.

The policy also states this important point, “Transit systems are most effective if they are surrounded by transit-supportive land uses that include jobs, housing, schools, and amenities. While Metro does not have land use authority in Los Angeles County (cities or L.A. County holds this power), Metro can leverage the land it owns to deliver transit-supportive uses.”

These parts of the policy would not only allow, but encourage participation by organizations that are part of the community that the housing is being built in. It would also allow for smaller and medium sized contractors to have the opportunity to take part in the revenue generating construction.

In addition, to take advantage of the state of California’s density bonus and the City of Los Angeles’ TOC guidelines, Metro has increased the level of affordability from 60%, very low income, to 80%, low income.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
News

WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Getty Images
News

VA Secretary Announces Plans House Over 500 Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles by End of Year

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

Updated October 22, 2021 with added statement from the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority. Announcement comes after Secretary Denis McDonough’s...
News, Upbeat Beat

Tommy Kitahata of Palisades Station 69 Named LAFD’s 2020 Firefighter of the Year

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

Longtimer firefighters named ​​  Los Angeles Firefighters Association’s 2020 “Firefighter of the Year” By Staff Writer Captain II Tommy Kitahata...

The Bat Theater in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Palisades Village’s Bay Theater to Reopen Under Netflix Ownership Tonight

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

October 22 screening set to kick off reopening By Sam Catanzaro  Netflix’s reopening of the Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year: Palisades Today – October 18, 2021

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dog Park Updates From Parks and Recreation Task Force * Fire...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices By Dolores Quintana Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is...

Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Real Estate

Leonardo DiCaprio Selling Carbon Beach Home

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Superstar actor Leonardo DiCaprio owns multiple properties in Malibu, but...

15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Design Review Board Denies Proposed Business Opening

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

New location for The Hydration Room denied By Dolores Quintana A proposal submitted to the Palisades Design Review Board to...
Fire, News

Palisades RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...
News

Santa Ana Wind Event Prompts Red Flag Warning

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Santa Ana wind event expected through Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro Peak wind gusts upwards of 45 mph and temperatures...

Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...
Dining, News

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...
News, Westside Wellness

Free Walk Up Flu Shot Clinic in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A free drive thru and walk up flu shot clinic is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend. The event...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR