Michael Lane Home Lists for Under $2M

Spanning a Well-Crafted Area of 2,435 Square Feet Across Three Levels

The $1.8 million townhouse located at 1694 Michael Ln in Pacific Palisades, California, harmoniously blends style, functionality, and comfort. Built in 1979, this impressive property offers a delightful living experience set in an enviable location. Featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one half bathroom, this home generously accommodates growing families or those who love hosting guests.

Spanning a well-crafted area of 2,435 square feet across three levels, this townhouse maximizes space and livability with a meticulously planned floor plan. Each floor creates its unique ambiance, fostering a sense of privacy and tranquility. Throughout the home, meticulous attention to detail is evident, showcasing thoughtful design elements and premium finishes that elevate its overall aesthetic.

The main level greets you with a warm and inviting living area, perfectly designed for relaxation or entertaining guests. The well-equipped kitchen boasts modern appliances, abundant cabinetry, and a practical layout, inviting culinary inspiration. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area bathed in natural light through expansive windows, creating a bright and open atmosphere ideal for enjoying meals.

The property is brokered by Brian Dombroski. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1694-Michael-Ln_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M11726-88580?from=srp-list-card.