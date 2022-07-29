Mid-Century Pacific Palisades Pierre Koenig-Designed Mansion on Market

Photo: MLS

$4.5 million price tag for property

By Dolores Quintana

The mansion designed by architect Pierre Koenig for Robert and Alice Beagles is now listed for sale for the first time in the Pacific Palisades as reported by The Dirt.com. This home is located at 17446 Revello Drive and is known as The Case Study Home #22 and was built in 1959. It has been listed for $4.5 million by Compass agents Rick Grahn and Brian Linder. 

The listing describes it as being “In the hills above the well-known surf spot where Sunset meets the Pacific Coast Highway, with spectacular ocean views of the so-called Queens Necklace from the Palisades to Palos Verdes with Catalina Island beyond, this mid-century modern work of art remains untouched, in pristine original condition.” and the home has four bedrooms and three baths. 

The listing goes on to state that “Using an inverted plan, the street-level entrance leads directly to the second floor, with public spaces oriented around a central two-story core, anchored by a wood-burning fireplace at the heart of the home. Full-height glass walls on the main elevations capitalize on the tremendous views, and every room connects directly to the exterior with large sliding doors, including an outdoor dining area next to the kitchen, and a sun deck off the lower-level living room. All original finishes remain intact, with exposed structural steel, book-matched cabinetry, hardwood floors, and vintage Formica.”

The listing also notes that you can walk down a semi-private path that leads directly to a somewhat secluded beach.

