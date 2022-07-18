Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight
* The Coastal Commission Unanimously Approves New Friends Street Trail And Entrance
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022
Hiker Hoisted to Saftey by LAFD
July 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Hiker hoisted to safety in Trippet Ranch area Friday A hiker was rescued hiking in the Topanga-area Friday evening. According...
See’s Candy Closes Palisades Village Store
July 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Store closed as of July 16 See’s Candy has closed permanently in Pacific Palisades. The store, located in Palisades Village...
City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record
July 18, 2022 Staff Writer
LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Buys Brentwood Mansion
July 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Brentwood Park mansion bought in off-market sale for $14 million By Dolores Quintana In an off-market sale, musician Lindsey Buckingham...
Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market
July 16, 2022 Staff Writer
$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property By Dolores Quintana The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s...
Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike
1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...
Santa Monica City Council Looking Into Using Beachfront Land for Homeless Veterans
Council votes to review title of 1888 deed of land just north of Jonathan Club By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica...
Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers
Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...
Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!
July 15, 2022 Nick Antonicello
LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Notice of Election Nomination
Applications for Area and At-large Representative positions now welcome Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?
Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market
July 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Broad Street Oyster up and running in Downtown By Dolores Quintana Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a...
These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp
July 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
digital
