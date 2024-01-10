MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

Photo: Getty Images

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Westside Coalition invites the public to its 39th annual celebration honoring Dr. King and his legacy on Monday, Jan. 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme, “Stop the Hate, Start the Healing,” will feature speakers, performances, and award presentations.

Keynote speaker Lisa Holder, a distinguished trial attorney specializing in various legal areas, will address the audience. Recently appointed president of the Equal Justice Society in Oakland and former appointee to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force, Holder brings expertise in equal protection, education equity, employment discrimination, and constitutional policing. Notably, she drafted AB241 and AB242, legislation mandating continuing education on bias elimination for judges, attorneys, court staff, and health professionals.

Following the event, a Community Involvement Fair will occur, inviting attendees to interact with representatives from nonprofit organizations and enjoy light refreshments.

Event Information:

  • National Holiday Celebration: Monday, Jan. 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Venue: SGI-USA World Peace Ikeda Auditorium at 525 Wilshire Blvd (Parking available at 1212 7th St)
  • Live stream link and updates available on mlkjrwestside.org. Masks are encouraged.

Community Involvement Fair:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. (following the National Holiday Celebration)
  • Venue: Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club, 1210 4th St.
  • Email involvementfair@gmail.com for further information.

Additional Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events include a tribute to Harry Belafonte on Jan. 11, a MLK Freedom Celebration on Jan. 12, and the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Concert on Jan. 13. For specific details on these events, interested individuals can reach out to the provided contacts.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue The Poetry International literary journal...

Photo: Smitey
News, Upbeat

Mother & Daughter Team Up to Launch Clothing Line Tailored For Small Women

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The Mother’s Psychological Clinic, Dr. Linda Haack Ph.D, is Still Active in Malibu By Zach Armstrong Standing at 4’ 9”,...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Here’s Where You Can Pick Up Physical Copies of Palisades News

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Our Newstands Are Located All Throughout the Palisades Business District @palisadesnews Heres where you can pick up a psychical copy...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Sailboat Washes Up on Playa del Rey Beach

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Chamber Music Palisades Winter Concert to Feature Distinguished Performers

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

The repertoire includes compositions by Mozart, Prokofiev and Bach Chamber Music Palisades is set to kick off the musical year...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Five-Bedroom Farmhouse Lists for $3.7M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Among its features are French oak herringbone floors, wood-clad interiors and exteriors and a steel roof.  In one of Santa...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Spanish-Style Home Lists for $3.2M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

The second-floor bedrooms feature spacious private balconies This contemporary Spanish-style four-bedroom residence, situated on one of the town’s original streets,...
Breaking News, Crime, News

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Property Owner Arrested in Suspected Homicide of Tenant

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Sound Bath Event Coming to Malibu Bluffs Park

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Set the stage for relaxation by bringing your yoga mat and a comfortable pillow Immerse yourself in tranquility at a...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Food Trucks and More Coming to Canoga Park Block Party

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

The street becomes a bustling showcase featuring 50+ vendors Canoga Park, among the oldest San Fernando Valley communities, will hold...
News, Video

(Video) Non-Electric Carousel by Local Artist Tells the Story of Venice

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @palisadesnews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...

Photo: PPTFH
Hard, News

Pali Homeless Task Force Names New Co-Presidents

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Their Goal is to Expand the Volunteer Response Team By Zach Armstrong  The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness announced...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Closes Permanently

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Beloved Local Bakery Is No More After 35 Years  By Dolores Quintana Breaking news: Iconic bakery Sweet Lady Jane has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR