Monthly MakerSpace for Teens Comes to Palisades Library

Photo: Google Earth

It aims to engage young minds in STEM-related activities

The Palisades Branch Library invites teens to join the Monthly MakerSpace, a recurring event offering hands-on activities, including 3-D printing, sewing, button making, zine crafting, and more.

Scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., this in-person event held at the library’s Community Room aims to engage young minds in STEM-related activities. The MakerSpace features two portable 3-D printers, accompanied by an array of colored filament spools.

The program, part of the Neighborhood Science and Zines series, is conducted in English to facilitate learning and interaction among attendees.

Participants seeking ADA accommodations for the event are advised to contact (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours in advance.

Photo: SMMUSD
Read more
Photo: Palisades Village
Read more
Le Cashmere
Read more
Read more
Official
Read more
Photo: MLS.com
Read more
Photo: MLS.com
Read more
Photo: MLS.com
Read more
Read more
Read more
Photo: Palisades Village
Read more
Read more
Photo: Hotel Casa Del Mar
Read more
Read more
Read more
