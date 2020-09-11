Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding
* LA Partners With New Covid-19 Tracing App
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
County Walks Back Trick or Treating Ban
Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating Citing COVID-19 Concerns
Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers
Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
Free Rides on LA Metro?
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park * How To...
Brush Fire Breaks out in Topanga
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire shuts down portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters continue to combat a brush fire that broke...
Ted Lieu Talks Voter Suppression, Homeless Veteran Housing in Conversation With Palisades Democratic Club
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Congressman Lieu answers question in virtual event By Toi Creel Recently the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club (PPDC) hosted Congressman Ted...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...Read more
POPULAR
Brush Fire Breaks out in Topanga
Fire shuts down portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters continue to combat a brush fire that broke...Read more