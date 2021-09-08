Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Moved Less With Fewer Humans in Parks During the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order

Trail cameras captured P-63, one of the mountain lions studied during the Covid-19 shutdown, walking in the fog. Photo: National Park Service.

According to a recent study published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence, as people sheltered in place during the initial stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Spring 2020, mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and surrounding areas in Greater Los Angeles used smaller areas and moved shorter distances. Speculation from the media and public helped fuel the perception that wildlife expanded their home ranges and were ‘reclaiming’ cities as people sheltered-in-place.

Mountain lions, however, did the opposite of that. Biologists from the University of Nebraska, the National Park Service (NPS) at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, and Virginia Tech conducted the study by investigating the behavior and movement of 12 GPS-collared mountain lions (eight females, four males) occupying parklands and surrounding areas in Greater LA from January to June 2020. They also evaluated whether mountain lions crossed freeways and other major roads with reduced traffic during the Covid-19 shutdown.

“Mountain lions are elusive and remarkably good at staying out of sight of humans – even in LA,” said John Benson, an assistant professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the study’s lead author.“These new findings show that, at the height of the stay-at-home order, mountain lions were able to move more efficiently when there was less need to avoid humans. During this period, they were actually closer to trails and development – places that are usually dominated by humans.”

Consistent with previous findings from the same population, it is important to note that mountain lions rarely entered urban areas (less than 2% of the time at night and never during the day). On average, mountain lions monitored via their GPS radio tracking collars were located almost a kilometer away from the nearest development.

“Ecological theory predicts that animals should use the smallest areas within which they can acquire resources, such as food, that they need to survive and reproduce,” Benson said. “So, it is actually not surprising that when there were fewer humans out and about, resident mountain lions moved less and used smaller areas as they relaxed their usual avoidance of places frequented by people – like trails in normally busy city parks.”

Benson noted that scientists know animal behavior is strongly influenced by humans, but it remains unclear to what degree animals respond to human infrastructure, such as roads and buildings, or directly to people themselves. Previous research has shown that mountain lions in the greater LA area are isolated and inbred because freeways and urbanization act as barriers to the movement of animals. However, despite substantially reduced traffic volume on LA area roadways during Spring 2020, the new study found no evidence that mountain lions crossed roads more frequently.

“The fact is that the roads, especially big roads like freeways, in Southern California are major barriers to movement for all kinds of wildlife, including mountain lions, because of their size and the amount of traffic,” said Seth Riley, an NPS biologist who has been studying mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains for 19 years. “The traffic was reduced certainly, but there was still plenty of use occurring, and the barrier effect doesn’t just disappear.”

This new study has provided a rare glimpse into the behavior of the largest wild cat in the United States in its second largest city during an unprecedented reduction in human activity. The decrease in area used and shorter distances traveled by mountain lions within their home ranges during Covid-related reductions in human activity imply that avoiding humans during periods of ‘normal’ human behavior results in inefficient movement for mountain lions. Such inefficiency by top predators may have far-reaching implications for wildlife ecology and conservation. Mountain lions are threatened with local extinction in the Santa Monica Mountains due to their isolation from nearby populations.Thus, expending additional energy while navigating human disturbance could add extra stress to a population threatened by both genetic and demographic factors in the human-dominated landscape of LA.

Since 2002, the National Park Service has been studying mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is responsible for overseeing the management and conservation of mountain lions in the state.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA) is the largest urban national park in the country, encompassing more than 150,000 acres of mountains and coastline in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A unit of the National Park Service, it comprises a seamless network of local, state, and federal parks interwoven with private lands and communities. As one of only five Mediterranean ecosystems in the world, SMMNRA preserves the rich biological diversity of more than 450 animal species and 26 distinct plant communities. For more information, visit nps.gov/samo.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced *...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Education, Lifestyle, News

Auditions for HVS Conservatory will be held this fall for February 2022 enrollment

September 6, 2021

Read more
September 6, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
News, Video

Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At Will Rogers Beach: Palisades Today – August 30, 2021

August 31, 2021

Read more
August 31, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At...

Photo: Getty.
Fire, News

Palisades-Area House Fire Leaves One Dead

August 30, 2021

Read more
August 30, 2021

Fire breaks out Sunday evening near Paul Revere middle school By Sam Catanzaro A Palisades-area house fire left one person...

WIll Rogers State Beach. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Body Found on Will Rogers State Beach

August 30, 2021

Read more
August 30, 2021

Body found early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A body was found on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell Flipped Pacific Palisades Home For $25M: Palisades Today

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

August 23, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell...
News, Video

Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination Cards: Palisades Today – August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination...

Roosevelt Elementary School on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Santa Monica-Malibu School District to Require Vaccinations for Teachers, Universal Masking for All

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

SMMUSD school board takes action in response to spread of Delta variant By Sam Catanzaro The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Homeless, News

Updated: Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...
News, Video

CITIZEN APP Debuts New Private Security Feature: Palisades Today – August 9, 2021

August 10, 2021

Read more
August 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Women’s Club Gives Local Nonprofits $6k In Grants *...
News, Video

Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 10, 2021

Read more
August 10, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...

Hiking trail around the edge of Will Rogers State Historic Park. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Stranded Hiker Rescued From Will Rogers State Park

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

LAFD airlift 60-year-old man Tuesday evening By Chad Winthrop A stranded hiker was airlifted from Will Rogers State Historic Park...
News, Video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, Video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR