Mountaintop Event of Lights, Music and Food Coming to Topanga

Featured Musicians Have Been in Productions Such as Star Wars, Frozen and Handmaid’s Tale

Immerse yourself in an evening filled with twinkling lights, delectable cuisine, enticing beverages, and a carefully curated classical concert. Allow the transformative power of live music, performed by some of Los Angeles’ finest musicians, to transport you mere feet from the stage. All of this unfolds within a mountaintop residence, located at 21641 Saddle Peak Road Topanga, CA, above the clouds, with the city’s shimmering lights below.

Schedule of Events:

6:30 PM – Commence with a Culinary Delight Indulge in delectable food and beverages as you begin your evening.

7:30 PM – Let the Concert Commence Prepare to be serenaded by a captivating musical program featuring renowned selections, including:

Bach’s “Gavotte en Rondeau” for solo violin

Schumann’s “Adagio and Allegro” for cello and piano

Satie’s “Gymnopedie #1” for solo piano

Dvorak’s “Dumky” Piano Trio Op.90

8:30 PM – Meet the Artists Take the opportunity to engage with the talented musicians behind the music.

9:30 PM – Event Conclusion

These exceptional musicians have lent their talents to iconic productions such as Star Wars, Avatar, Frozen, Handmaid’s Tale, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and a host of others. Additionally, they have graced renowned stages both nationally and internationally.

Meet the Musicians:

Jessica Guideri, Violin

John Walz, Cello

Timothy Durkovic, Piano

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-above-the-clouds-dvorak-and-delectables-tickets-688812676257?aff=oddtdtcreator.