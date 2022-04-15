Musician Has Left Laurel Canyon For The Pedigreed Palisades

Photo: Getty Photos

By Dolores Quintana

Drummer and co-founder of rock band Muse, Dominic Howard, has left the Laurel Canyon enclave for the Pacific Palisades. Dirt.com has reported that they found the tax records that show Howard paid $8.35 million for an East Coast style mansion in an off market sale. 

Details are sketchy outside of the tax reporting, but the estate sits on nearly half an acre with a horseshoe drive and double gates. The mansion has five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and is about ten years old. Outside there is a guesthouse near the pool and the total square footage is about 7,000 feet. 

The home that Howard left behind was a custom build that had a recording studio with a state of the art home theatre courtesy of Studio Tim Campbell, an architecture firm. It is possible that this means Howard will renovate the property extensively to make it more amenable to his needs. The Laurel Canyon custom house was owned previously by actress Mila Kunis and actress Anna Kendrick bought the home from Howard. 

All five of his new house’s bedrooms have their own baths and the main bathroom has a balcony, a fireplace and a marble bath. There is a double height foyer that has installed skylights. There is a gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, an oversized pantry and a built-in island for the cooks in the house. 

The home boasts a library on the main floor that has an outside entrance, a number of French doors leading outside and that let the breeze in and lead outside to the back porch, which looks out over the backyard and swimming pool. The guesthouse has a fireplace and a bar built next to it.

The drummer’s former home, which he bought in 2014 for almost $4.4 million and had previously been owned by Mila Kunis, was sold last year for $6.9 million to Emmy-, Tony-, SAG- and Oscar-nominated actress Anna Kendrick.

