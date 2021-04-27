NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events

Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month

By Staff Writer 

Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Westside Los Angeles is offering a series of free events to provide education, advocacy and more, kicking off with a Wellness Weekend this upcoming weekend. 

NAMI Westside Los Angeles is a grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. 

NAMI Westside Los Angeles Wellness Weekend will take place on May 1 and 2, and feature a series of engaging, empowering events that will continue throughout the month of May to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. 

According to event organizers, these events (both virtual and COVID-safe in-person) are intended “to shine a hopeful light on the many free resources available to everyone impacted by mental health conditions.”

The Wellness Weekend will kick off with the first annual Youth Wellness Rally, co-produced with The Shift Los Angeles, featuring the voices of young mental health advocates to “start the conversation” and a Listening Session with high school and college students from all over Los Angeles. 

On Saturday, May 1st, join the in-person Wellness Stage at the 3rd Street Promenade, where Purposeful Pixie will lead a free wellness class with myndstream, harnessing the power of music for personal well being. Storytelling and songs from X.Ari will conclude the COVID-19 safe live event “in an environment where everyone feels accepted, supported, and seen – and safe,” NAMI said.  

The weekend will also include workshops with top psychiatrists in the field such as Dr. Xavier Amador; a conversation with best-selling authors Andrew Solomon and Juan Acosta, hosted by popular podcaster Paul Gilmartin. 

On Sunday, be sure to check out Be An Everyday Advocate workshop on how to use your voice to stop the stigma and bring awareness to mental health conditions.

In addition, over the course of the month, NAMI WLA will offer other events, including a panel of wellness influencers hosted by IGNTD Podcast’s power couple Sophie and Adi Jaffe, interactive Vision Board and creative writing workshops on Wellness Wednesdays, a Tech Panel on the Future of Work, and a special partnership with MTV Mental Health Action Day on May 20. The month will conclude with a Celebration of Service, an award ceremony honoring mental health advocates and the staff of UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. Schedule and registration at wellnessweekend.namila.org or call 310-889-7200

