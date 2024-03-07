Near $17M Home of the Late Composer Burt Bacharach Goes on Market

Purchased by Bacharach for $2.5 Milli, the Property Offers Mountain, Canyon, and Ocean Views

The Tudor residence of Burt Bacharach, a revered composer and pianist, is now available for $16.9 million.

Purchased by Bacharach for $2.5 million in 1998, the property, situated on the South Amalfi Rim of the upscale “Riviera,” offers mountain, canyon, and ocean views on its half-acre lot adorned with landscaped gardens and expansive lawns, complemented by majestic trees and mature foliage.

The 9,380-square-foot mansion boasts eight bedrooms and ten baths, with a main bedroom occupying the entire primary wing on the second floor. This wing includes a grand front-facing balcony, a side balcony, and two separate en suite bathrooms.

Bacharach, who passed away at 94, toured globally as the music director for Marlene Dietrich’s nightclub shows.

Teaming up with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach produced numerous hits, including “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.” Their collaboration earned them an Oscar for the song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” from the film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/burt-bacharachs-pacific-palisades-california-estate-for-17m/