Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it provides in this video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica
Recent Research Shows Wildfires Drive L.A.’s Mountain Lions to Take Deadly Risks
October 25, 2022 Staff Writer
UCLA and National Park Service researchers studied the cougars’ movements before and after the Woolsey Fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom...
John Muir Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M* Cher Lists Longtime...
Column: Excess School Lands for Teacher Housing?
By Tom Elias, Columnist Do voters want more teachers living in their communities, even if it means a little more...
Mid-Century Modern Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Hits for Sale
$6,995,000 price tag on David Hyun-designed home By Dolores Quintana A rare home, dubbed “the Modern Tree House” has been...
Malibu Home Previously Owned by Both Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres Sells for $45 Million
Modernist house sells in off-market sale By Dolores Quintana A home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres was...
Despite Mounting Pressure LA City Councilmembers Kevin de Leo and Cedillo Still Not Resigning
October 21, 2022 Staff Writer
In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district By Dolors Quintana Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
LAPD Says Encampment Found Near Origin of Recent Palisades Brush Fire
October 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Cause of the Sunday evening blaze remains undetermined, officials say By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) says...
High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Pacific Palisades Sexual Assault of Minor
October 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...
Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by LA-Area Grocery Store Workers’ Unions
October 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770 and 3000, union...
Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
New Palisades Pizzeria Set for Late Fall Opening
October 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Roca Pizza redies Palisades Village space Roca Pizza has let it known on their Instagram account that their new location...
Free Samples Return to Trader Joe’s Markets
October 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
