New Art Gallery Open at Malibu City Hall

The Gallery Shows Realistic Landscapes and Seascapes

By Zach Armstrong

The Malibu Arts Commission is presenting Vistas by Wes Van Dyke, at the Malibu City Gallery through Oct. 27.

“Vistas reflects realistic landscapes and seascapes that are painted with an almost photo-realistic effect. Mr. Van Dyke’s passion for the outdoors and strong connection to the ocean inspired this 30 piece collection of oil paintings.” a post by the City of Malibu read. “Mr. Van Dyke has shown his work in several exhibitions in the region and has been commissioned for work in the United States, Australia, and England.”

An opening Reception was held on Sept. 16, with a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace followed by a Q&A session with Dyke.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.