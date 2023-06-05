New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

Photo: Getty Photos

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected 

After State Farm announced a pause on new business and personal lines property and casualty insurance in California on May 27, Allstate announced today publicly that they stopped writing new such policies for California late last year. 

State Farm’s statement said, “State Farm General Insurance Company®, State Farm’s provider of homeowners insurance in California, will cease accepting new applications, including all business and personal lines property and casualty insurance, effective May 27, 2023. This decision does not impact personal auto insurance. State Farm General Insurance Company made this decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market.

We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk. We recognize the Governor’s administration, legislators, and the California Department of Insurance (CDI) for their wildfire loss mitigation efforts. We pledge to work constructively with the CDI and policymakers to help build market capacity in California. However, it’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength. We will continue to evaluate our approach based on changing market conditions. State Farm® independent contractor agents licensed and authorized in California will continue to serve existing customers for these products and new customers for products not impacted by this decision.”

Other than a statement sent to KTLA, Allstate has not specified why they paused new insurance policies. The statement was quoted by KTLA News and said, “We paused new homeowners, condo, and commercial insurance policies in California last year so we can continue to protect current customers. The cost to insure new home customers in California is far higher than the price they would pay for policies due to wildfires, higher costs for repairing homes, and higher reinsurance premiums.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, two other insurance companies, Chubb and American International Group (AIG), have stopped renewing the policies of current customers since 2022. Of course, there are many insurance companies that are still doing business in California, and you can go to the state of California’s insurance commissioner’s website to find them. What longterm effects these policy changes from major insurance companies will have in the state are not yet clear.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

Council Could Address Use of Robot Police Dogs, but It’s Not a Discussion Point

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

News Went Viral That City Council Approved a Robotic Dog By Zach Armstrong In response as to whether the Pacific...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Unsafe Bacteria Levels Found at Will Rogers State Beach

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Warnings Were Prompted by Bacterial Levels That Exceeded Health Standards The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued advisories...

Photo: Facebook
News

Public Safety Fair Happening On June 10 For Brentwood and Pacific Palisades Residents

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

The Fair Will Take Place At Simon Meadow Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Dolores Quintana According to a press release from Councilwoman...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Coroner Identifies Deceased Body Found on Lachman Fire Road

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

A Resident Described the Man as Posed With a Towel or Sheet Around His Head By Zach Armstrong The Los...

Photo: Instagram: @eangels12
News, Real Estate

Revealed Photos Show Matt Damon’s Former Palisades Home

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

Updates Show That the Mansion Underwent a $3 Million Price Reduction Award-winning actor Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This Is the Most Expensive Palisades Home Listed on Realtor.com

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

The Two-Bedroom Guest House Features a Japanese Spa Soaking Tub By Zach Armstrong The number of sales and listings is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Scandinavian Ranch Designed by Montalba Architects on Market for Over $14.5M

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

The Floor Plan Encompasses a Living Room, Entertainer’s Bar, Family Room and Secondary Dining Space Nestled in the Sullivan Canyon,...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Community Council Announces Officer Nominations

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Four Nominations Were Made By Zach Armstrong The Nominating Committee nominated candidates for each of the officer roles for the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Bike Trail Between Will Rogers Beach and Santa Monica Gets an Upgrade

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comprehensive Improvements Resulted in a Safer Experience The Marvin Braude Bike Trail, spanning 22 miles along the coast between Will...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Blood Drive Coming to Palisades Woman’s Club

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

After a Challenging Month, Red Cross Is Coming to Palisades The Red Cross Team put out this message: Time is...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...
News, Video

(Video) Come Inside This Garden-Themed Cafe in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Matthew’s Garden Cafe in the Pacific Palisades has a magnificent @palisadesnews This garden themed restaurant is in Pacific Palisades #pacificpalisades...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here Are Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in Pacific Palisades

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

These Plant-Based Options Are for Locals or Those Visiting By Zach Armstrong Pacific Palisades offers an array of high quality...

Photo: Instagram: @modomio_palisades
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What’s The Most Expensive Menu Item at Modo Mio?

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

For Guests Who Wish To Try The Northern Italian Cuisine, How Much Could They Be Paying? By Zach Armstrong Modo...
News, Video

(Video) PPBA Championship Week Happening at Rec Center

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

This week is the championship week for the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association. @palisadesnews PPBA Championship Week starts at Palisades Recreation...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR