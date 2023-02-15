New Italian Deli Up and Running in Pacific Pacific Palisades

Delizioso Cinque now open in former Sweet Rose space

By Dolores Quintana

Delizioso Cinque, the new deli from Cinque Terre West, debuted at the same address last Thursday. The deli, the newest addition to chef Gianbattista “Gianba” and Marlo Vinzoni’s Pacific Palisades burgeoning restaurant complex is selling baguettes, filone, and ciabatta along with freshly made pizza and mixed roasted veggies and pesto.

When we spoke with chef Vinzoni he said the opening was going great. He has noticed that Delizioso has been getting repeat customers already, especially people looking to buy some of their fresh bread or gelatos. He did note that they weren’t doing huge volume yet, but the word was evidently starting to spread and customers were coming by more than once when they discovered Delizioso. He also mentioned that they are continuing to create new salads and mixes of healthy seasonal vegetables and that breakfast sandwiches and pizza slices have been selling well.