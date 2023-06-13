New Sewing and Fashion Camp for Kids Coming to Palisades

Registration Can Be Made Online, but Walk-Ins Are Welcome

By Zach Armstrong

The Academy of Technology, Art and Music is introducing a new opportunity for local children to discover their talent and passion for sewing and fashion.

The camp offers instruction by experts who will teach the fundamentals of sewing and skill development. Children can learn how to design fashionable items including trendy tote bags, comfortable pillows and plush toys.

The “Sewing and Fashion Camp” is aimed for kids between the ages of 4 and 14. It will be held from July 10 to July 14 with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is also an option of aftercare services until 7 p.m. each day. Every Friday, there will be optional field trips.

Parents can register their children online, but walk-ins are also welcome. For more information or registration, go to https://www.atampalisades.com/summercamp,

text 4242092574., call 3105730012 or email techandmusicteacher@gmail.com.