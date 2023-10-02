Newly Constructed Home Designed by Ken Ungar on Market for $24M

The Estate’s Amenities Encompass a State-Of-The-Art Gym, a Temperature-Controlled Wine Cellar, a Tasting Room, a Custom Bar, and a Movie Theater.

This newly constructed residence, situated within the Riviera enclave, bears the distinct touch of renowned architect Ken Ungar and boasts interiors designed by KES Design Studio. The property encompasses seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 10,600 square feet of living space. Additionally, the estate offers an extra 763 square feet of finished, subterranean 4-car garage space.

Ascending upstairs, the primary suite boasts a stone fireplace, private balcony, an adjoining office, dual walk-in closets, and a marble-clad bathroom. The estate’s amenities encompass a state-of-the-art gym, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a tasting room, a custom bar, and a movie theater.

Spanning approximately 16,117 square feet, a sparkling pool and spa are complemented by a grassy yard adorned with garden roses and an elevated sun deck. Outdoors, a trellised fireplace sitting area, a fire pit lounge, and an outdoor kitchen with BBQ.

The property is listed by James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/755-napoli-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1403065092049819049/.