Newly-Constructed Seven Bedroom Property Lists for $29.8M

Nestled in Rustic Canyon, situated on a one-acre private sanctuary, this recently constructed Hamptons-inspired Traditional dwelling at 14330 W Sunset Blvd boasts seven bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, a six-car garage, and a detached guest house, designed with a living room, dining area, kitchen, and a separate bedroom.

As you pass beneath the arched brick porte-cochere and glide into the expansive motor court, you are greeted by a foyer. It sets the stage for what follows: an ample formal living room graced by a wood-burning fireplace, and a sun-drenched dining room adorned with its own fireplace and a stylish bar. The formal study, featuring an en-suite powder room, elegant built-in furnishings, and sliding doors, ushers you to an extensive covered patio deck, offering a perfect venue for open-air dining and entertaining.

The nearly $30 million property also includes a private screening room, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a well-appointed gym, and a serene health spa. Ascending the staircase, there is a luminous open sitting room and four guest suites, each with its own en-suite bath. The luxurious primary suite, graced by a fireplace, offers a private sitting area with a balcony, dual bathrooms, and closets.

The landscaped outdoor space features a pool, a jacuzzi, and an outdoor kitchen, all while affording panoramic views.

It is listed by Gary Glass of Christie’s AKG. For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/14330-W-Sunset-Blvd_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M27080-56783?from=srp-list-card.