Newly-Constructed Seven Bedroom Property Lists for $29.8M

Photo: MLS.com

Featured Is a Private Screening Room, a Climate-Controlled Wine Cellar, a Well-Appointed Gym, and a Serene Health Spa.

Nestled in Rustic Canyon, situated on a one-acre private sanctuary, this recently constructed Hamptons-inspired Traditional dwelling at 14330 W Sunset Blvd boasts seven bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, a six-car garage, and a detached guest house, designed with a living room, dining area, kitchen, and a separate bedroom.

As you pass beneath the arched brick porte-cochere and glide into the expansive motor court, you are greeted by a foyer. It sets the stage for what follows: an ample formal living room graced by a wood-burning fireplace, and a sun-drenched dining room adorned with its own fireplace and a stylish bar. The formal study, featuring an en-suite powder room, elegant built-in furnishings, and sliding doors, ushers you to an extensive covered patio deck, offering a perfect venue for open-air dining and entertaining.

The nearly $30 million property also includes a private screening room, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a well-appointed gym, and a serene health spa. Ascending the staircase, there is a luminous open sitting room and four guest suites, each with its own en-suite bath. The luxurious primary suite, graced by a fireplace, offers a private sitting area with a balcony, dual bathrooms, and closets.

The landscaped outdoor space features a pool, a jacuzzi, and an outdoor kitchen, all while affording panoramic views. 

It is listed by Gary Glass of Christie’s AKG. For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/14330-W-Sunset-Blvd_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M27080-56783?from=srp-list-card.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home Once Owned by Jackson Browne and John Bowman Lists for $16.8M

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

The Coastal Property Houses Three Structures Enveloped by Lush Gardens A coastal property on market for just under $17 million,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

ICAA-SoCal Recognizes Tim Barber Architects’ Principal for Advocacy of Classical Tradition

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Local Architect to Receive Eighth Annual Legacy Award from ICAA-SoCal  By Dolores Quintana Tim Barber, Principal of Tim Barber Architects,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Apprehended After Alleged Attempt to Ram Police Vehicle in Marina del Rey Pursuit

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Footage Displayed the Suspect Driving a Black Honda Accord in a Reckless Manner A suspect accused of an alleged attempt...
Hard, News

Gov. Newsom Signs Santa Monica-Sponsored Bill Protecting Disabled Renters

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

It Marks the First Time the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act Has Been Substantially Amended By Zach Armstrong Legislation sponsored by...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple Palisadian Retailers Close in Recent Months

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

These Palisadian stores have closed their doors. @palisadesnews These Palisadian retailers have closed their doors #palisades #pacificpalisades #retail #losangeles #store...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Hairstylist to Plead Guilty in $2.7 Million Fraud Case Involving Malibu Ophthalmologist’s Estate

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

A Hearing for the Change of Plea Is Scheduled for Oct. 19 A hairstylist accused of defrauding a Malibu ophthalmologist...

Photo: Providence Saint John's Health Center
News

Providence Saint John’s Health Center Seeks Public Assistance to Identify ICU Patient

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones By Dolores Quintana Providence Saint John’s Health Center...

Photo: Instagram: @thecoffeebean
Dining, News

Coffee Bean to Open Third Santa Monica Outpost

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

It Will Be the Third Santa Monica Location for the Worldwide Franchise The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is set...

Photo: Instagram: @gladstonesmalibu
Dining, News

Gladstone’s to Continue Operations, Launches New Happy Hour Concept

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Staff Joined Forces Among Themselves to Create a New Type of Ownership By Zach Armstrong An iconic dining gem for...

Photo: Instagram: @the80s.guy
News, Upbeat

Billy Crystal to Perform at Palisadian Benefit that Honors Composers

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Event Will Take Place Outdoors at a Private Residence Join an enjoyable afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Solar Eclipse Viewing Taking Place at Palisades Library

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Complimentary Solar Eclipse Glasses Will Be Distributed In the parking lot of the Palisades Branch Library, participants will witness the...

Photo: Instagram: @fashionbeanscom
News, Upbeat

Shia LaBeouf Performing at Venice Theater in “Henry Johnson” World Premiere

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner By Zach Armstrong A new play by a Pulitzer Prize...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

SMMUSD Steps Aside in Civic Redevelopment Plans, But Remains Interested

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

The District Introduced Its Own Proposal in September, But Other Organizations Have Expressed Their Desire By Zach Armstrong The Santa...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR