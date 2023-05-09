Officer Brian Espin Issues Guidance on How Palisades Families Can Prevent Crime

Photo: Getty Images

Espin Is Also Encouraging Families To Have Conversations With Their Children About Being Mindful Of Neighbors Around Palisades Park.

By Zach Armstrong

Senior Lead Officer for Pacific Palisades Brian Espin has provided a few security tips to local families to stay safe against crime. 

Espin is also encouraging families to have conversations with their children about being mindful of neighbors around Palisades Park. Law enforcement in Palisades has received complaints about kids drinking, driving their vehicles unsafely and lighting fireworks. 

“The park staff have been getting a lot of attitudes from the kids when confronted for their behavior. It would be appreciated if we can relay the message to the kids to be respectful and not give the park staff a hard time,” Espin said. “The Park area has been designated as an extra patrol location for the Palisades car. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.” 

The following information was emailed to Palisades News from Officer Espin on how Palisades families can best be protected and safe:

  • Security Window Film : There are many different brands and Companies that make theses shatter proof window film.  I recommend looking into what type works for your home.  This is just another added measure to make it harder for our criminals to get to our stuff. When someone smashes a window its usually just one hit.  The film makes it harder to smash and obviously the person has to hit the glass several times creating more noise (which they do not want). 
  • MyLA311 app : If you have not done so already.  I highly recommend downloading this app. You can generate a multitude of city services ranging from street services, Department of sanitation and Department of Transportation.  Once a service request has been made you receive notifications of the status and outcome of the request. 
  • When calling 911 or the non-emergency line (877-275-5273), please be patient and know your location and a detailed description of the incident you are calling about. Our LAPD Dispatchers are very good at determining the nature of response.  
  • I encourage everyone to get a security system that will give you instant notification if someone is on your property.  This helps us (LAPD), if you can see that someone is in your house and can give a good description of the suspects.  It will bump our response up to a priority call instead of a non-priority (alarm only). 
  • If you have security cameras on your property, it is helpful for an investigation to have one or more cameras angled towards the street or sidewalk.  Investigators can back track areas where people are seen coming from based on video footage. Hopefully with other cameras showing vehicles or other suspects, investigators can obtain valuable information. 
  • Please continue to secure (lock) your house and vehicles and do not leave valuables in out in the open in your vehicle. Let’s make it harder for these criminals to get our stuff.
  • Remember to be aware of your surroundings. We can deter most crimes when we acknowledge the people around us. Most criminals do not want to be noticed.
  • Keep bushes and trees in front of your house trimmed. Overgrown foliage can provide a hiding spot for a burglar, as then they cannot be seen from a passing car.
  • Lock your side gates. Make it difficult for the burglar to gain access to your backyard.  Most homes are entered from the rear.
  • Security cameras are helpful, please make them visible. A security sign in your front yard is also a plus.
  • Get to know your neighbors – good communication as to what you see that may be suspicious is a good strategy to be visible and deter criminal activity.
  • Keep trash/recycling bins away from fences or gates. These bins are sturdy and may be used as a “step stool” to jump over a fence/gate. 
  • Use environmental barriers, cactus, thorny vegetation or plants to make the side or rear of your house less inviting to access. In most of our burglaries, our suspects are gaining access to the side or rear of the property, this is where they will break a window to get into the house.
