Officer Brian Espin Issues Guidance on How Palisades Families Can Prevent Crime

By Zach Armstrong

Senior Lead Officer for Pacific Palisades Brian Espin has provided a few security tips to local families to stay safe against crime.

Espin is also encouraging families to have conversations with their children about being mindful of neighbors around Palisades Park. Law enforcement in Palisades has received complaints about kids drinking, driving their vehicles unsafely and lighting fireworks.

“The park staff have been getting a lot of attitudes from the kids when confronted for their behavior. It would be appreciated if we can relay the message to the kids to be respectful and not give the park staff a hard time,” Espin said. “The Park area has been designated as an extra patrol location for the Palisades car. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.”

The following information was emailed to Palisades News from Officer Espin on how Palisades families can best be protected and safe: