Over $2.4M in Recovery Grants Available for Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

More than $2.4 million in grants is now available to help independent restaurants in Los Angeles County recover from recent wildfires, the California Restaurant Foundation announced Tuesday.

The LA Fire Recovery Grants program, launched by the nonprofit California Restaurant Foundation (CRF), will provide $10,000 grants to over 240 restaurants and food trucks that sustained financial losses due to the fires. The application window is open through April 26.

The program is supported by a $2 million donation from American Express and Resy, with additional contributions from Postmates and FireAid. CRF says the funding aims to help restaurants cover essential operating expenses and regain stability.

To qualify, restaurants must have no more than five locations, generate less than $5 million in annual revenue, and be either currently open or planning to reopen by July 1. Only one location per business may apply. Applications are available at restaurantscare.org/resilience-la-fire.

CRF’s relief arm, Restaurants Care, previously distributed $953,000 in emergency aid to 953 restaurant workers affected by the fires, including those who lost housing or employment. According to CRF, 34% of aid recipients have children, and 16% have permanently lost their jobs.

American Express and Resy also launched a consumer fundraising campaign, “Reservations for Recovery,” pledging to donate $0.50 per reservation made and completed on Resy between April 9 and April 23, up to $125,000.

Donations can be made at restaurantscare.org.