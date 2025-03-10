Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

Photo: GoFundMe: Jillina Carlano

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation

A Pacific Palisades couple who lost their home and board and care facility in the devastating Palisades Fire is seeking help to rebuild after the January 7 blaze destroyed their property, displacing elderly residents who relied on them for care.

Tony Haber and Nawal “Nana” Sfeir, longtime caregivers and owners of Palisades Villa, were forced to evacuate when the fire swept through their Sunset Boulevard property. Four days later, they learned their home and business had been reduced to ashes.

“Our board and care facility has been more than just a business; it has been a sanctuary for elderly residents who rely on us for compassionate, round-the-clock care,” Sfeir said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the fire has disrupted this essential service, leaving our residents displaced and us without the livelihood that supports our family.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the couple rebuild their facility and provide immediate relief for their displaced residents. The fundraiser, organized by Jillina Carlano, whose mother-in-law was a resident at one of the couple’s facilities, states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation.

The Palisades Fire, which tore through the coastal neighborhood, also left many of their neighbors facing similar devastation. With their home and business both destroyed, Haber and Sfeir say they have no source of income to support themselves or their residents.

The fundraiser aims to cover rebuilding costs, assist displaced residents, and provide for immediate living expenses.

“We are humbly asking for help during this challenging time,” Sfeir said. “Any support, no matter how small, will bring us closer to getting back on our feet and continuing to serve our community.”

For more information or to contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-nana-and-tony-rebuild-after-fire?cdn-cache=0.

