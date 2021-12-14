Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration Event Will Be Held on January 15

Photo: Facebook (@Pacific-Palisades-Historical-Society).

Historical Society of the Palisades will present the official Centennial Celebration

By Dolores Quintana

Pacific Palisades was founded on Jan. 14, 1922 and the Historical Society of the Palisades will present the official Centennial Celebration a day later, on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temescal Park in the YMCA Simon Meadow Field. 

This event is open to the Palisades community and is free of charge. However, reservations are required and you can register online here. The Centennial Celebration will take place between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. with free popcorn and cupcakes for attendees. The ceremony will take place in the large white tent on the ground of Simon Meadow. 

The event will begin with a Chumash and Tongva blessing and a Methodist prayer. There will be speakers from the community and distinguished guest speakers, the American Legion and Theatre Palisades Youth Choir will provide musical entertainment, the winners of the Palisades Centennial Art Contest will be announced and then there will be a community open house events at Founders Oak Island, The Women’s Club and Aldersgate/Seven Arrows for those who would like to explore the history of the Palisades. 

Later in the afternoon, silent films from the 20’s will be shown and later in the evening there will be a reading of Abie’s Irish Rose, a play that was first produced in 1922, at the Pierson Playhouse.

