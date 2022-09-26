Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting Recap

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council

At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of September 22, 2022, we held a candidates meet and greet event, during which we hosted the two candidates for the Council District 11 race for Councilmember, Erin Darling and Traci Park. See the video above.

The President announced that the Committee of the Three Chairs continues to do its work, with a deadline of September 30th for applications to be received from individuals who wish to serve on the board as 1st or 2nd Alternates. Letters of application must be received by info@pacpalicc.org by the 11:59 PM on September 30, and must include a statement of priorities or issues of interest in the community, as well as the applicant’s residence and years lived there (for Area Alternate applicants); or address of business or property (for At-large Alternate applicants). Contact information must also be provided. See our bylaws for more detail (see specifically, Article VIII Section 1.C). The Committee of the Three Chairs had been appointed and is chaired by Chair Emeritus, David Card. Committee members (who must be former Chairs/Presidents of PPCC) are Barbara Kohn (2012-2014) and Steve Boyers (2006-2008).

The Board also considered, discussed and voted upon four bylaws amendments proposed by the Bylaws Committee, and passed all four with two Friendly Amendments. These were: