Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting Recap

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council

At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of September 22, 2022, we held a candidates meet and greet event, during which we hosted the two candidates for the Council District 11 race for Councilmember, Erin Darling and Traci Park. See the video above.

The President announced that the Committee of the Three Chairs continues to do its work, with a deadline of September 30th for applications to be received from individuals who wish to serve on the board as 1st or 2nd Alternates. Letters of application must be received by info@pacpalicc.org by the 11:59 PM on September 30, and must include a statement of priorities or issues of interest in the community, as well as the applicant’s residence and years lived there (for Area Alternate applicants); or address of business or property (for At-large Alternate applicants). Contact information must also be provided. See our bylaws for more detail (see specifically, Article VIII Section 1.C).  The Committee of the Three Chairs had been appointed and is chaired by Chair Emeritus, David Card. Committee members (who must be former Chairs/Presidents of PPCC) are Barbara Kohn (2012-2014) and Steve Boyers (2006-2008). 

The Board also considered, discussed and voted upon four bylaws amendments proposed by the Bylaws Committee, and passed all four with two Friendly Amendments. These were:

  • Adding a Parliamentarian as a non-voting advisor, who may be appointed by the Chair with the consent of the Board. The same person may serve as Parliamentarian and Legal Advisor or may be two different people. (Bylaws, Art. V.1.D. and E.)
  • Splitting the office of Secretary into a Recording Secretary (a voting officer, on the Executive Committee) and a Corresponding Secretary (a non-voting Board Member, appointed by the Executive Committee with the consent of the Board – not an officer and not on the Executive Committee) (Article VI, Sec. 3. A., B., and C., and in other miscellaneous places). The purpose is to lighten the load of the Secretary, by having the Recording Secretary do the internal work of the organization, and the Corresponding Secretary do the outward communications work and media messaging.
  • Clarifying that the term of all PPCC officers is for one year (Article VII, Sec. 4.C.).
  • Lifting the requirement that meetings be in-person, allowing the Board to decide between in-person and alternate remote means, and eliminating the determination of exigent circumstances in order to meet by Zoom (Art. VII, Sec. 5; Art. IX, Sec. 1).
  • Implementing a change to the organizational line-up in Appendix A, adding Resilient Palisades to the Environment category, to be shared with Temescal Canyon Association and moving the American Legion from the Service Club category to the Civic Organization category to share a seat with The Civic League.
in News
Related Posts
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...
News, Real Estate, Video

Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...

Photos: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls...

American Jewish Univeristy’s Familian Campus. Photo: Official.
News, Real Estate

Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

AJU Board votes September 13 to approve sale to EF Education First Last week the American Jewish University Board of...

Photo: Adrian Anz
News, Real Estate

Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Estate for $70 Million

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Sale priciest residential transfer in Malibu of 2022 and is also the year’s fourth-priciest sale in the state By Dolores...
Crime, News

Three Burglary Suspects Enter Occupied Pacific Palisades Home

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Pacific Palisades Crime Update By LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Sorry for the late distribution of...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...

George Arison. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Grindr Names New CEO After Years of App Controversy

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Susan Payne Last week, the popular dating app Grindr, used by millions of gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people,...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Draycott Restaurant Raising Funds Palisades Charter Elementary

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Proceeds from restaurant’s happy hour will raise funds for school’s PEP program By Dolores Quintana It’s September and Happy Hour...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday By Dolores Quintana Farmshop in the Brentwood Country...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Hosting the CD 11 Candidates for Forum This Week

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

September 22 at 6:45 p.m.  The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is hosting CD 11 candidates Erin Darling and Traci...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR