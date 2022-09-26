Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting Recap

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council
At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of September 22, 2022, we held a candidates meet and greet event, during which we hosted the two candidates for the Council District 11 race for Councilmember, Erin Darling and Traci Park. See the video above.
The President announced that the Committee of the Three Chairs continues to do its work, with a deadline of September 30th for applications to be received from individuals who wish to serve on the board as 1st or 2nd Alternates. Letters of application must be received by info@pacpalicc.org by the 11:59 PM on September 30, and must include a statement of priorities or issues of interest in the community, as well as the applicant’s residence and years lived there (for Area Alternate applicants); or address of business or property (for At-large Alternate applicants). Contact information must also be provided. See our bylaws for more detail (see specifically, Article VIII Section 1.C). The Committee of the Three Chairs had been appointed and is chaired by Chair Emeritus, David Card. Committee members (who must be former Chairs/Presidents of PPCC) are Barbara Kohn (2012-2014) and Steve Boyers (2006-2008).
The Board also considered, discussed and voted upon four bylaws amendments proposed by the Bylaws Committee, and passed all four with two Friendly Amendments. These were:
- Adding a Parliamentarian as a non-voting advisor, who may be appointed by the Chair with the consent of the Board. The same person may serve as Parliamentarian and Legal Advisor or may be two different people. (Bylaws, Art. V.1.D. and E.)
- Splitting the office of Secretary into a Recording Secretary (a voting officer, on the Executive Committee) and a Corresponding Secretary (a non-voting Board Member, appointed by the Executive Committee with the consent of the Board – not an officer and not on the Executive Committee) (Article VI, Sec. 3. A., B., and C., and in other miscellaneous places). The purpose is to lighten the load of the Secretary, by having the Recording Secretary do the internal work of the organization, and the Corresponding Secretary do the outward communications work and media messaging.
- Clarifying that the term of all PPCC officers is for one year (Article VII, Sec. 4.C.).
- Lifting the requirement that meetings be in-person, allowing the Board to decide between in-person and alternate remote means, and eliminating the determination of exigent circumstances in order to meet by Zoom (Art. VII, Sec. 5; Art. IX, Sec. 1).
- Implementing a change to the organizational line-up in Appendix A, adding Resilient Palisades to the Environment category, to be shared with Temescal Canyon Association and moving the American Legion from the Service Club category to the Civic Organization category to share a seat with The Civic League.