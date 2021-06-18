Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment

A rendering of the restaurant that will replace Gladstones, designed by Frank Gehry and operated by Wolfgang Puck. Photos: Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. s

Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda

By Sam Catanzaro

The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include an update on the Frank Gehry-Wolfgang Puck redevelopment of Gladstones.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, June 24 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom (Zoom.us/j/9146619026, Meeting ID: 914-661-9026, Audio Only/Dial-In: 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 914-661-9026).

Included in the agenda is an update on a proposed redevelopment Gladstones. The update will be from Thomas Tellefsen, a representative of the concessionaire.

Under the plan, Gladstones, the longtime seafood staple at Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) would be redeveloped with renown architect Frank Gehry as the designer and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck as the operator.

“We are honored for the opportunity to partner together on such an iconic California property. Drawing inspiration from the communities and landscapes that make Southern California a world-renowned destination, we will work together to deliver approachable, high-quality cuisine in a distinct architectural setting,” Puck said.

In 2018, the LA County Board of Supervisors voted to allow the County’s Department of Beaches and Harbors to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with PCH Beach Associates, LLC (PCH Beach) to develop and operate a new restaurant and related amenities at the Pacific Palisades site. PCH Beach’s proposal was selected after a competitive process that began in April 2017, when the County asked for proposals to redevelop the 2.8-acre site at 17300 Pacific Coast Highway, north of Sunset Boulevard.

The proposed project calls for an architecturally attractive waterfront dining destination with easy access to public transit, including the Santa Monica Big Blue Bus. Preliminary plans include casual dining areas serving a changing menu of locally-sourced, farm-to-table cuisine, a lounge, a rooftop bar, a public deck, small retailers including an ice cream shop, and a monument to the site’s well-known current tenant, Gladstones.

The exclusive negotiating agreement is only the first step in a redevelopment effort anticipated to take several years. In the meantime, Gladstones will continue to operate under a two-five year agreement until the execution of the PCH Beach concession contract. That final contract will require approval from the Board of Supervisors.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering of the West Edge development. Credit: Hines.
Real Estate

Gelson’s Selected as Anchor Grocer for West End Development

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Gelson’s to occupy 36,000 square feet of space at West Edge By Sam Catanzaro Real estate firm Hines has announced...
News, Politics

Recall Papers Served to Councilmember Mike Bonin

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin serve recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
News, Politics

Applications Open to Fill Pacific Palisades Community Council Seats

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Submitted by the PPCC Pacific Palisades Community Council is pleased to announce the opportunity for residents of PPCC Areas Three...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Video

Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...

Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Heat Wave Expected to Draw Beach Crowds as A Lifeguards Return to Summer Staffing

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Triple digit temperatures expected for inland LA County this week  By Sam Catanzaro As summer heats up, Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...

Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Sugar Ray Leonard Selling Pacific Palisades Mega Mansion for $46.5 million

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

If sold at its current print price, it would be the second largest sale in the Pacific Palisades By Toi...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

"PPCC agrees that homeless housing and services are urgently needed in Los Angeles. However, we disagree that a sudden, new emergency or extreme crisis exists that would justify use of clearly unsuitable public recreational sites, such as State Park or State Beach parking lots reserved by law for other purposes, for housing for any length of time." Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
Homeless, News

Pacific Palisades Community Council’s 16 Page Letter to CAO on ‘Infeasibility’ of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Housing

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

The following is a 16 page letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to Los Angeles’ City Administrative Officer on...
Lifestyle, News

In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition. The concert fundraiser features the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Annenberg Beach House Set for Reopening

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

The Annenberg Community Beach House on Santa Monica beach is set to reopen soon. This week the City of Santa...
News, Video

Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M: Palisades Today – June 7, 2021

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M *...

A delivery robot in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Robot Delivery, Will Rogers Beach Shelter, More on PPCC Agenda

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council set for June 10 meeting By Sam Catanzaro At their meeting this week, the Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Mansion Drops $2.6 Million in Price

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

By Toi Creel A Pacific Palisades mansion boasting a hair salon and and wine bar is on the market for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR