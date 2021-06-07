Pacific Palisades Mansion Drops $2.6 Million in Price

Photo: Realtor.com

By Toi Creel

A Pacific Palisades mansion boasting a hair salon and and wine bar is on the market for $2.6 million less than the original price tag. 

A traditional, yet contemporary mansion located at 15050 Altata Dr has been recently listed at a new price of $19,900,000. Though steep, this price tag is discounted at over two million less than its original listing. 

The 13,600 square foot home has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and includes a variety of amenities, such as a: full-size gym, pool and spa, hair salon, maids area, and basketball court. The home has details such as crown moldings, high ceilings and classic hardwood floors throughout the space. 

According to realtor.com, the mansion has a chef’s kitchen with a marble island and updated appliances. The master suite also includes “vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dual walk-in closets, sitting area, private balcony and a fully appointed master bathroom. There’s also a master suite that includes “vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dual walk-in closets, sitting area, and a private balcony.” 

Future homeowners would also be able to entertain in the background with a large and open BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, heated sitting areas, putting green, basketball court and large grassy area.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
"All of which makes this one of the most anti-consumer, anti-homeowner and anti-green proposals ever seen in Sacramento," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a...
Real Estate, Video

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

"I do understand that much of what I’m proposing is distasteful. I also know what I can see on the streets with my own eyes, and it appears to me very little of whatever is being done is actually working. Things keep getting worse, year after year. We all know that," writes Jeff Hall in his latest column. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take It Anymore

May 29, 2021

Read more
May 29, 2021

By Jeff Hall On May 4, I wrote an article that appeared in the Brentwood News (and BrentwoodNewsLA.com) entitled, “A...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Mansion surrounded by celebrity neighbors including Brooke Shields and Steven Spielberg.  By Toi Creel J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is...
Real Estate, Video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
News, Real Estate

California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office

May 12, 2021

Read more
May 12, 2021

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Pacific Palisades Estate for Record Price

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million  By Chad Winthrop The co-founder of Vice Media has sold...
Real Estate

Mice and Rats: How Do I Get Rid of Rodents?

May 8, 2021

Read more
May 8, 2021

For something so small, mice can cause a lot of fear and nervousness. Larger rodents such as rats are an...
Real Estate

What’s the Difference Between Home Insurance and Home Warranty

May 8, 2021

Read more
May 8, 2021

Insurance and warranty are terms that both describe some kind of protection for individuals who buy them. However, when it...
Real Estate

Choosing the Right Home Warranty for You

May 8, 2021

Read more
May 8, 2021

When looking for home warranty coverage, it is crucial that you choose one that suits your home’s needs. Whether you...
News, Real Estate

Historic Fox Theater Revamp?

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR