Pacific Palisades Mansion Drops $2.6 Million in Price

By Toi Creel

A Pacific Palisades mansion boasting a hair salon and and wine bar is on the market for $2.6 million less than the original price tag.

A traditional, yet contemporary mansion located at 15050 Altata Dr has been recently listed at a new price of $19,900,000. Though steep, this price tag is discounted at over two million less than its original listing.

The 13,600 square foot home has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and includes a variety of amenities, such as a: full-size gym, pool and spa, hair salon, maids area, and basketball court. The home has details such as crown moldings, high ceilings and classic hardwood floors throughout the space.

According to realtor.com, the mansion has a chef’s kitchen with a marble island and updated appliances. The master suite also includes “vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dual walk-in closets, sitting area, private balcony and a fully appointed master bathroom. There’s also a master suite that includes “vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dual walk-in closets, sitting area, and a private balcony.”

Future homeowners would also be able to entertain in the background with a large and open BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, heated sitting areas, putting green, basketball court and large grassy area.