Pacific Palisades Passport Fair This Week

July 2 and 3 at Palisades Post Office

By Chad Winthrop

A passport fair is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend.

The event will take place July 2 and 3 at the Palisades Post Office (15243 La Cruz Dr), according to fair organizer Congressman Ted Lieu.

“Some people are having a very difficult time getting their passports in a timely manner as there is a huge demand for passports right now. It’s important for you to realize that your passport must be good for six months after the day you travel or your will not be allowed into most countries, and your airline usually will not allow you on the airplane,” said Janet Turner, Field Supervisor for Congressman Lieu. “If you are planning to travel out of the country, check your passport now. If it needs to be renewed, please consider attending this event.”

According to Turner, the event will take place both days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. See flyer above for more information.

