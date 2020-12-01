Pacific Palisades Security Guard Uses Unnecessary Force on a Homeless Man

The area of 14800 Pacific Coast Highway where police say a security guard used unnecessary force on a homeless man recently. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Los Angeles police still searching for suspect

By Sam Catanzaro

Police say a private security guard used unnecessary force on a homeless man in Pacific Palisades last week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Wednesday, November 25, around 4:15 p.m. a private security guard used a taser baton and pepper spray to strike the victim, a homeless man, in the area of 14800 Pacific Coast Highway.

“It appears a security guard was using unnecessary force on a homeless man,” said LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. “Injuries were minor and the victim declined medical treatment.

Moore added that there is no information on what the victim was doing at the time but said: “there are reports of the victim creating disturbances in the area on past occasions.”

In addition, Moore said that the entity the security guard was representing is not presently available to the public, pending an investigation by detectives.

Police have yet to identify the suspect, described as a white male, 5’8″ around 185 lbs and 40-45 years-old.

