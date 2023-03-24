Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to Restructure Operations

Non-profit organization to phase out fiscal operations and community engagement by 2023, remaining funds to be managed by The People Concern

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) has announced that it will restructure its operations and phase out all fiscal operations by June 1, and community forums and outreach engagements by December 31, 2023.

The remaining funds will be transferred to The People Concern, a non-profit organization that will manage the funds. The People Concern outreach team services will continue as long as funding is available.

The decision to restructure comes after PPTFH was unable to recruit volunteers who would continue their mission and lead in the coming years. In a statement, PPTFH said that the volunteer vacuum requires timely and responsible adjustments, as many board members and volunteers move on with no qualified replacements.

The Pacific Palisades Task Force was formed in 2014 by volunteers who wanted to ensure the safety of children and adults and to compassionately help those who were on the street. One of the first challenges was getting signs approved that prohibited camping in the hillsides surrounding the Palisades, which have very high fire severity zones. More than $200,000 was raised to hire two social workers from The People Concern to do outreach for the homeless. The first LAPD Beach detail was also assigned to enforce “no camping.”

PPTFH co-president Sharon Browning said that the restructuring is an opportunity for the community to rethink how it wants to address homelessness in Pacific Palisades today and over the next 10 years. The board also wrote that it would support and help train any new, local, Pacific Palisades homelessness outreach program that is created to further this mission.

All future contributions to support homeless outreach services will be donated directly to The People Concern but earmarked for Pacific Palisades.