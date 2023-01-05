Pacific Palisades Yearly Crime Report Shows Decrease in Part 1 Crime

13 percent decrease in serious crimes in 2022, LAPD reports

By Sam Catanzaro

According to year-end figures, Part 1 crime decreased in Pacific Palisades in 2022.

The numbers were shared by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin on December 30.

According to the LAPD, Part 1 crime decreased in Pacific Palisades last year by 13 percent.

In regards to violent crimes, there were 21 total violent crimes committed in the area in 2022, a decrease of 16 percent from 2021. There were two fewer rapes reported, one less robbery and seven fewer aggravated assaults. No homicides have occurred in Pacific Palisades in the past two years.

Property crimes saw a 12.8 percent decrease last year. There was one less burglary reported over 2021, 35 fewer burglaries from motor vehicles and 20 fewer reported thefts. Grand theft auto levels remained level.

“We did better than last year, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. Our area (Palisades) stats are always compared to the previous year. Let’s keep up the momentum into the new year,” Espin wrote.