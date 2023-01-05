Pacific Palisades Yearly Crime Report Shows Decrease in Part 1 Crime

13 percent decrease in serious crimes in 2022, LAPD reports

By Sam Catanzaro

According to year-end figures, Part 1 crime decreased in Pacific Palisades in 2022. 

The numbers were shared by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin on December 30. 

According to the LAPD, Part 1 crime decreased in Pacific Palisades last year by 13 percent.

In regards to violent crimes, there were 21 total violent crimes committed in the area in 2022, a decrease of 16 percent from 2021. There were two fewer rapes reported, one less robbery and seven fewer aggravated assaults. No homicides have occurred in Pacific Palisades in the past two years. 

Property crimes saw a 12.8 percent decrease last year. There was one less burglary reported over 2021, 35 fewer burglaries from motor vehicles and 20 fewer reported thefts. Grand theft auto levels remained level. 

“We did better than last year, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. Our area (Palisades) stats are always compared to the previous year. Let’s keep up the momentum into the new year,” Espin wrote.

in News
Related Posts
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to Los Angeles County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
News, Video

Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening on the Westside

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Malibu Kitchen closed as of December 4, 2022 By Dolores Quintana  It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen,...
News, Video

L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* No Camping Ordinance Now in Effect in L.A* L.A Fire Department Tips...

P-22 in front of the Hollywood Sign in Griffith Park (taken with remote camera).Photo: Steve Winter via NPS.gov.
News

A Eulogy for P-22, A Mountain Lion Who Changed the World

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

‘It’s my hope that future mountain lions will be able to walk in the steps of P-22 without risking their...
News

Palisades Pharmacy Owners Earn Rotary’s Businessperson of the Year Award

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Knolls Pharmacy’s Gordon and Shirley Wong earn 2022 award By Keemia Zhang Gordon and Shirley Wong, who own and operate...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades’ Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Pacific Palisades in 2022, sorted...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Local Kids Food Delivery Services Take The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News

Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR