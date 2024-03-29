Pacific Resident Theatre Presents Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat”

Mankowitz Later Adapted the Play Into an Oscar-Winning Short Film

Pacific Resident Theatre is presenting Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat,” a captivating adaptation inspired by Nicolai Gogol’s renowned short story, “The Overcoat.”, through April 21.

Set in the Jewish East End of London, Mankowitz’s rendition offers a blend of humor and poignancy, portraying the tale of an elderly clerk grappling with the inability to afford a new overcoat. Initially celebrated as one of Britain’s most promising young playwrights upon its London debut in 1953, Mankowitz later adapted the play into an Oscar-winning short film at the 29th Academy Awards in 1957.

The son of a Jewish bookseller in London’s East End, Mankowitz was revered for his prolific contributions as a dramatist, novelist, and screenwriter, renowned for his portrayal of human acts in a nuanced and intriguing world.

For more information, go to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=229792.