Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting
* LA County Sues Grace Community Church for Mega Gathering
All this and more on today's show.
Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020
Palisades Weekly Crime Update
August 18, 2020 Palisades News
The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy,...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Getty Staffers Send Open Letter Complaining of Racial Bias
August 14, 2020 Staff Writer
By Staff Writer Hundreds of current and former Getty Center employees have signed an open letter complaining of racial bias...
Enterprise Fish Closing, Mr. Chow Malibu Replacement
August 13, 2020 Staff Writer
Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater A new steak restaurant in the neighborhood. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Court Tells State to Examine Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Ocean
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
Screen Sitters Helping Busy Parents During the COVID-19 Pandemic
August 12, 2020 Staff Writer
Creating an enriching experience for virtual learning By Toi Creel As millions of parents across the world have been forced...
Video Service Captures Memories With Loved Ones Before Tragedy Arises
August 12, 2020 Staff Writer
Preserving memories with Von Runtenberg Memories By Toi Creel One of the most difficult things to go through in life...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
