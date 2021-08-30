Palisades-Area House Fire Leaves One Dead

Photo: Getty.

Fire breaks out Sunday evening near Paul Revere middle school

By Sam Catanzaro

A Palisades-area house fire left one person dead over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Sunday at 7:23 a.m. at 13325 W Westcove Drive, just off of Sunset Boulevard.

26 firefighters extinguished the fire inside the structure and attic in 19 minutes, the LAFD noted in an incident report.

“While conducting a search, firefighters located a person inside the home who was beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene,” said LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart in an incident report.

The LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section responded per protocol for a fire fatality investigation.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not immediately released the identity of the victim.

in Fire, News
WIll Rogers State Beach. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Roosevelt Elementary School on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Hiking trail around the edge of Will Rogers State Historic Park. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
digital

