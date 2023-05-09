Palisades Association Seeks Theme for Independence Day Event

Submissions For Ideas Are Limited to Two Per Person Until May 7 At 5 p.m.

As Palisades gears up for a festive Independence Day with a parade, fireworks and music, the Palisades Americanism Parade Association is seeking ideas for this year’s celebration theme.

Submissions are limited to two per person until May 7 at 5 p.m. An online form is available for submitting ideas, and those selected will be featured in the official program. Last year’s theme was “Red, White and Blue in 2022,” and Jennifer Garner served as the grand marshal.

Forms can be submitted at this link: https://palisades4th.com/parade/theme. If preferred, an idea can be send via email entry directly to parade@palisades4th.com.