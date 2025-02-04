Palisades Charter High School to Host Benefit for Students Affected by Fires

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward replacing essential student resources lost in the fires, including sporting equipment, musical instruments, and technology

Palisades Charter High School is transforming its annual gala into a benefit event to support students affected by the recent fires that devastated the community and led to school closures.

The event, organized by the Pali High Booster Club, will take place on March 29, at The Luxe Hotel in Brentwood and will feature a stand-up comedy performance by comedian Maz Jobrani, who has donated his time to help bring the community together through laughter.

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward replacing essential student resources lost in the fires, including sporting equipment, musical instruments, and technology. The Booster Club, which funds critical programs in arts, academics, athletics, and technology, is seeking sponsorships and donations for the event.

Organizers emphasize that the goal is not just to rebuild lost resources but to restore a sense of normalcy and connection for students.

The evening will include a buffet dinner, an open bar, a DJ, and dancing, providing an opportunity for the community to gather, reflect, and support Pali High students. The event will also feature an online auction running from March 1 through March 29, offering items such as luxury vacations, private lessons, and sports and concert tickets.

Some of the top auction items include a four-night stay at the Four Seasons Maui, a three-day retreat at Deer Valley Ski Resort, and a four-night stay at a 1969 A-frame house in Lake Arrowhead.