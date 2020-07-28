Palisades Crime Update

Robbery

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 7/21/20 at 9 PM. The suspect (male, NFD) smashed a window on victim’s vehicle while victim was sleeping in the back seat. The suspect struck victim, took victim’s money, and fled the area.

Stolen Vehicle

700 Amalfi, btwn 7/21/20 at 9:30 PM and 7/22/20 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.



La Cumbre/Toyopa, 7/20/20 at 1:55 AM. A 22 year old male was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

15500 Sunset, btwn 7/19/20 at 6 PM and 7/20/20 at 3:30 PM. The suspect took a wallet, money and credit cards from victim’s vehicle.

Theft

17300 Sunset, 7/18/20 at 8 AM. The suspect (male black, black hair green eyes, 5’10” 175 lb, 25 years) entered victim’s business, took alcoholic beverages, and left without paying.