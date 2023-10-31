Palisades Dolphins Heading into Playoffs with Strong Season Record

The Dolphins Are Going to the 2023 CIF LA City Section Football Championships

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Dolphins football team is heading into the 2023 CIF LA City Section Football Championships with an impressive 7-2 regular season record and undefeated within the Western League.

It goes without saying that such a successful season would never be possible without a powerhouse roster of players. Leading the team in both touchdowns rushing yards per game, rushing touchdowns is Junior Running Back Terralle Watson. Leading the Dolphins in receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns is Senior Wide Receiver Braydon Sanford. Senior Quarterback Roman La Scala achieved 929 passing yards, 107 rushing yards and six touchdown passes.

On Nov. 9, the Dolphins will go on the road to take on the Gardena Panthers (9-1) as part of the “2023 CIF LA City Section Football Championships – Open Division” tournament. Other matchups included in the tournament, occuring on the same night, include Birmingham v.s. Narbonne, Granada Hills Charter v.s. Carson, and San Pedro v.s. Garfield.