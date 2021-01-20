Palisades Forestry Committee Asking Block of Homeowners for Participation in Picking Street Trees

The following is a letter from the Palisades Forestry Committee to homeowners on the 900 block of Hartzell Street as part of a test program that will use community feedback to choose the street’s trees.

In Spring 2019, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) formed the Palisades Forestry Committee (PFC) to conduct research and make recommendations to facilitate the planting of street trees that enhance and sustain the health and beauty of our neighborhoods’ urban forest. The PFC includes landscape professionals, local tree advocates, and representatives from the LA City Urban Forestry Division (UFD) and LA City Councilman Bonin’s staff. You may find more detailed information about us and our mission on the PPCC website at http://pacpalicc.org/index.php/committees/

The PFC has selected the 900 block of Hartzell Street as its first test case to recommend street tree species selections for planting in the current vacancies along the parkway. As the PPCC welcomes and encourages participation by all Palisades community members, we want to reach out to our neighbors for comment and feedback prior to the PFC making recommendations to UFD via PPCC. The current status of this test case is:

PFC has created a database of functional and aesthetic plusses and minuses of various tree species in order to determine the best possible tree choices by location. Specific trees have not yet been recommended or approved.

PFC has been educated on current LA City guidelines for the planting of street trees in order to protect city infrastructure like sidewalks and utility lines.

The historically planted trees (primarily Eucalyptus and Magnolias) along Hartzell are no longer approved by UFD for planting due to roots heaving sidewalks, drought intolerance, and other issues. New tree species selections must be approved by UFD.

UFD identified potential locations for future trees by painting white dots on the curb as a training exercise for PFC. You may find them in front of your or your neighbor’s homes. These locations are not finalized.

If you have a qualifying tree vacancy in front of your home and agree to have us facilitate the planting of a designated tree, we will not be asking for any financial support from the home owner, but the City will want a commitment to water the new tree on your parkway at planting and until established.

Additional future communication on a direct basis with each neighbor with a street tree vacancy is anticipated prior to PFC making a final recommendation.

The Palisades Forestry Committee is excited to be part of the PPCC mission to protect and improve the quality of life in our community. For your education and enjoyment, please find attached a flyer about “How Trees Make Our Lives Better.“

We look forward to hearing your questions and comments regarding this neighborhood effort. Please feel free to contact the PFC via my personal e-mail at cindykirven@aol.com.

Sincerely,

Cindy Kirven, Chair