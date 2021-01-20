Palisades Forestry Committee Asking Block of Homeowners for Participation in Picking Street Trees

The following is a letter from the Palisades Forestry Committee to homeowners on the 900 block of Hartzell Street as part of a test program that will use community feedback to choose the street’s trees.

In Spring 2019, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) formed the Palisades Forestry Committee (PFC) to conduct research and make recommendations to facilitate the planting of street trees that enhance and sustain the health and beauty of our neighborhoods’ urban forest. The PFC includes landscape professionals, local tree advocates, and representatives from the LA City Urban Forestry Division (UFD) and LA City Councilman Bonin’s staff. You may find more detailed information about us and our mission on the PPCC website at http://pacpalicc.org/index.php/committees/

The PFC has selected the 900 block of Hartzell Street as its first test case to recommend street tree species selections for planting in the current vacancies along the parkway. As the PPCC welcomes and encourages participation by all Palisades community members, we want to reach out to our neighbors for comment and feedback prior to the PFC making recommendations to UFD via PPCC. The current status of this test case is:

  • PFC has created a database of functional and aesthetic plusses and minuses of various tree species in order to determine the best possible tree choices by location. Specific trees have not yet been recommended or approved.
  • PFC has been educated on current LA City guidelines for the planting of street trees in order to protect city infrastructure like sidewalks and utility lines.
  • The historically planted trees (primarily Eucalyptus and Magnolias) along Hartzell are no longer approved by UFD for planting due to roots heaving sidewalks, drought intolerance, and other issues. New tree species selections must be approved by UFD.
  • UFD identified potential locations for future trees by painting white dots on the curb as a training exercise for PFC. You may find them in front of your or your neighbor’s homes. These locations are not finalized.
  • If you have a qualifying tree vacancy in front of your home and agree to have us facilitate the planting of a designated tree, we will not be asking for any financial support from the home owner, but the City will want a commitment to water the new tree on your parkway at planting and until established.
  • Additional future communication on a direct basis with each neighbor with a street tree vacancy is anticipated prior to PFC making a final recommendation.

The Palisades Forestry Committee is excited to be part of the PPCC mission to protect and improve the quality of life in our community. For your education and enjoyment, please find attached a flyer about “How Trees Make Our Lives Better.“

We look forward to hearing your questions and comments regarding this neighborhood effort. Please feel free to contact the PFC via my personal e-mail at cindykirven@aol.com.

Sincerely,

Cindy Kirven, Chair

in News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, Video

Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...

The October 21, 2019 Palisades Fire. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...

A firefighters mops up at the scene of a Malibu fire Sunday morning. Photo: LA County Fire (Twitter).
Fire, News

One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
News, Real Estate, Video

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, Real Estate

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
News, Politics

State Rep. for Palisades Richard Bloom Running Looking to Replace Supervisor Kuehl

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Assemblymember looking to replace Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in 2022 election By Sam Catanzaro With incumbent Supervisor Sheila Kuehl signaling she...
News, Video

New Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu: Palisades Today – January, 14, 2021

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu *...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...

marquez palisades charter
Education, News

PPCC Considering Motion to Safely Prioritize Elementary School Reopening

January 13, 2021

Read more
January 13, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) taking up motion this week By Toi Creel The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 13, 2021

Read more
January 13, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Photo: Palisades News Archives.
Crime, News

Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
News, Video

Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR