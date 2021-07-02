Palisades Fourth of July Parade, Fireworks Are Back This Weekend

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.

Parade, fireworks, fighter plan flyover this Sunday

By Sam Caatanzaro

The Palisades Fourth of July Parade and fireworks show are back this weekend.

“Our beloved Palisades Fourth of July Parade is BACK! It will feature only local units, and will be a bit shorter than usual, but WE. ARE. BACK!” the Palisades Americanism Parade Committee said.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a WWII fighter planes flyover at 3 p.m.

The day will be capped off by fireworks at 9 p.m., from Pali High’s Stadium by the Sea.

Advance ticket purchase will be required for stadium seating, $5 for adults, and no charge for children under the age of 6. Visit https://palisades4th.ticketleap.com/fireworks/dates/Jul-04-2021_at_0900PM to purchase tickets. There will no ticket sales at the gate.

The 44th Annual Palisades Will Rogers™ 5 & 10K runs have been canceled for this year, but organizers are still asking for donations to help organizations normally funded by the race.

“You can help celebrate our 44th year by making a difference with a donation. In coordination with the Optimists, net proceeds will be distributed to the mostly-hometown youth organizations supported by our annual race. They need our support now more than ever,” organizers said.

For more details visit https://palisades4th.com/

in News
