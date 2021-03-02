Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir
* At&T Tower Repaired And Service Restored To Castellammare Neighborhood
Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
March 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire
March 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
March 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
February 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Three Palisades-Area Restaurants Joining dineL.A.
February 25, 2021 Staff Writer
First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Three Palisades-area restaurants will participate in...
New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.
February 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office
February 24, 2021 Staff Writer
One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...
Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend
February 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade
February 23, 2021 Palisades News
P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
