Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir
* At&T Tower Repaired And Service Restored To Castellammare Neighborhood
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Video
Related Posts
Video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Fire, News

LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews...
Video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Video

Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Dining, Video

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...

The Draycott's Scallop Crudo. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Three Palisades-Area Restaurants Joining dineL.A.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Three Palisades-area restaurants will participate in...
News, Video

New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...
Video

Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 24, 2021

Read more
February 24, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
Video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?

February 24, 2021

Read more
February 24, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
News, Real Estate

California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office

February 24, 2021

Read more
February 24, 2021

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...
News

Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...

P-22. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
Video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR