Palisades July 4th Parade Entry Deadline This Week

The Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PABA) has announced that payment of the cost to enter floats or other units in this year’s 4th of July Parade is due on June 10.

The parade accepts entries for musical units, equestrian groups, floats, marching units and vehicles from applicants in the local area and visitors. All entries must be approved by the Parade Committee. Any deviation from parade rules and requirements must be approved by the Parade Committee prior to the acceptance of the parade application.

The following are the costs for entries:

Commercial Entries (for-profit business) $750

Sponsors (basic level) $750

National/Regional Non-Profits $500

Local (Palisades area) Non-Profits $250

Palisades Service Organizations $100

These costs are per organization. Organizations that share entries shall each be charged the full amount applicable to that entity. Any entry that displays a for-profit business’ name, logo, or personnel shall pay the Commercial Entry cost.

For more information about the festivities and how to apply to march in the Parade, visit Palisades 4th.