Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January

* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village
* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance...

Mr. Teapot & Friends, 22 x 28 x 0.75 oil on canvas by Martha Meade. Source: marthameade.com.
Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.  Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over...
Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023

January 9, 2023

January 9, 2023

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Photo: AMG Capital
Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million

January 8, 2023

January 8, 2023

Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land By Dolores Quintana Joe Russo, of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in the State

January 8, 2023

January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Pacific Palisades Yearly Crime Report Shows Decrease in Part 1 Crime

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

13 percent decrease in serious crimes in 2022, LAPD reports By Sam Catanzaro According to year-end figures, Part 1 crime...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to Los Angeles County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening on the Westside

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

January 4, 2023

January 4, 2023

Malibu Kitchen closed as of December 4, 2022 By Dolores Quintana  It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen,...

