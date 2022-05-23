Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure
* Private Developer Fined $6 Million For Neglect of Temescal Canyon Trail Facility
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
City of Malibu Adds Two New Fire Safety Liaisons to Enhance Wildfire Preparedness and Response
May 23, 2022 Staff Writer
The City of Malibu has hired two additional Fire Safety Liaisons as part of the City’s efforts to enhance Malibu’s...
Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent
Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...
Amalfi Drive Custom Home Sells for $21 Million
Six bedroom property sells to unnamed buyer By Dolores Quintana The Story Company, a custom home development company, that is...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez
May 20, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night
By Staff Writer A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight The...
CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview
May 20, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica
May 18, 2022 Staff Writer
There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...
Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica
May 18, 2022 Staff Writer
The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed
May 17, 2022 Staff Writer
Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...
The American Cinematheque Brings “Bleak Week” To Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre And The Los Feliz Three Theatre
May 17, 2022 Staff Writer
33 Films From 18 Countries In One Week. By Dolores Quintana Sometimes when things are tough and you’re feeling down,...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
