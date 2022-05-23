Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure 
* Private Developer Fined $6 Million For Neglect of Temescal Canyon Trail Facility
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Education, Family, Video

Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...

The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

City of Malibu Adds Two New Fire Safety Liaisons to Enhance Wildfire Preparedness and Response

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

The City of Malibu has hired two additional Fire Safety Liaisons as part of the City’s efforts to enhance Malibu’s...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...
News, Real Estate

Amalfi Drive Custom Home Sells for $21 Million

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Six bedroom property sells to unnamed buyer By Dolores Quintana  The Story Company, a custom home development company, that is...
Video, Wellness

HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Staff Writer A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight The...
News

CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market

May 19, 2022

Read more
May 19, 2022

Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...

Photo: Courtesy of Motional
News

Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...
Video, Wellness

“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...

Photo: Courtesy of UCLA
News

Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...

Photo: LEVIATHAN, 2014, Sony Pictures Classics.
News

The American Cinematheque Brings “Bleak Week” To Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre And The Los Feliz Three Theatre

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

33 Films From 18 Countries In One Week. By Dolores Quintana Sometimes when things are tough and you’re feeling down,...
Video

Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR