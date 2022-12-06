Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Plan to Allow Camping in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone
December 5, 2022 Staff Writer
City of Malibu Press Release The City of Malibu is raising significant wildfire concerns and continues its strong opposition to...
Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022
December 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Steve Mcq=Queen Listed For $17M* $12M Topanga Property Showcases...
Los Angeles City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11
December 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
LA Home Prices Drop for Third Month in a Row
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
Dr. Dre Lists Longtime Malibu Home for $20 Million
8,843 square-foot beachside home features recording studio and sunken living room By Dolores Quintana Rap mogul and super producer Dr....
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...
LAPD Seeks Suspect Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Woman Hiking in Santa Monica Mountains
December 2, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Man in his 30s sought in connection to November 21 sexual assault By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a...
Mountain Lion P-22 Responsible for Attack on Chihuahua in Hollywood Hills, NPS Says
December 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Mountain lion will not be euthanized, NPS says By Sam Catanzaro During the evening of November 9, a large animal...
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Live Music Comes to The Draycott Next Week
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Concerts set for Monday and Tuesday By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the...
Pacific Palisades Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
Local Teen Launches Adaptive Clothing Line After Traumatic Brain Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
