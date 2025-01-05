Palisades Methodist Church to Host Theatre Workshop for Young Performers

Participants Will Also Get a Sneak Preview of the Spring Session’s Focus, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Young performers in grades 3 through 8 will have a unique opportunity to explore the world of musical theater at a free workshop hosted by CORE Theatre on Sunday, January 14. The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades, located at 801 Vía De La Paz.

The workshop serves as an introduction to CORE Theatre’s new musical theater program, offering students a chance to try acting, singing, and dancing. Participants will also get a sneak preview of the spring session’s focus, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

In addition to hands-on activities, attendees will meet the program’s founders and interact with other budding performers. Parents and guardians interested in CORE Theatre’s after-school programming are encouraged to attend and learn more about the experiences the organization provides.

CORE Theatre, a nonprofit organization, is committed to fostering creativity, confidence, and collaboration among young artists. The spring session registration remains open for those who want to secure a spot.

For more information about CORE Theatre and its programs, visit coretheatre.net.